Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in violence-hit Manipur for a three-day visit from Monday amid reports of fresh clashes between security forces and militants across 12 places in Manipur.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah would stay for three days and would work to end the ethnic crisis and deliver justice to all the people," Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said in a recent press conference. "We will talk with people at different places and listen to their views and opinions," Rai said.

According to latest available information, a gunfight is still underway between the insurgents and security forces in Kangchup Chingkhong. Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah's visit to the north-eastern state comes a day after security forces killed around 40 'terrorists' in 'retaliatory and defensive' operations in different areas of Manipur during the ongoing violence that erupted a few weeks ago in the state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Property worth crores was destroyed and thousands were forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in the government-organised camp. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations. The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the Northeastern state.

