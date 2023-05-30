Manipur violence: Strictly deal with activities that disturb peace, Amit Shah to officials | 10 points
Published: 19 hours ago
Imphal (Manipur): Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a three-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, Tuesday said the government's top priority is peace and prosperity in the state and he has instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace. Shah reached the northeastern state on Monday evening. He began a series of meetings right away to assess the situation and find a solution to the ethnic violence that has marred the state for around a month now.
The violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
Here are the top 10 points in the big development:
- On Tuesday, Amit Shah chaired a review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army. "Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace," he tweeted.
- Soon after landing in Manipur on Monday evening, Amit Shah held a close-door meeting with CM N Biren Singh, security advisor Kuldeep Singh, Chief Secretary, Cabinet officials. Union Minister of State for home affairs Nityananda Rai and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra were also present in the meeting. Shah also had a meeting with Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.
- Four key decisions were taken in Monday's meeting. The Centre has called for taking strict action against any terror activities to restore peace in the region. Measures to be taken to improve the law and order situation in the state to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incidents.
- A decision has been taken to maintain a smooth supply of essential commodities in the state including petrol and diesel along with food items. Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia will be provided to the kin of those, who lost their lives in the violence. Of the Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh each will be given by the Centre and the state government.
- It has also been decided to set up dedicated telephone lines which will be used to dispel rumour-mongering which has largely affected the process to calm down the situation and bring peace to the troubled state.
- On Tuesday morning, Shah started with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders. He also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach.
- Meanwhile, back in the national capital, a delegation of Congress party met President Droupadi Murmu and sought her intervention in helping bring normalcy to Manipur. The Congress leaders also called for the constitution of a high-level inquiry commission headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge to probe the incident.
- The Congress delegation also handed over a 12-point charter of demands to be taken immediately to help bring peace and normalcy in the north-eastern state to President Droupadi Murmu.
- Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in Pune said challenges in Manipur have not disappeared. He, however, expressed hope that things will settle down in some time and noted the situation in the northeastern state now is not related to insurgency.
- On Sunday, security forces killed around 40 'terrorists' in 'retaliatory and defensive' operations in different areas of Manipur during the ongoing violence that erupted a few weeks ago in the northeastern state.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will write to the Centre for permission to visit violence-hit Manipur.