AFTER OPPOSITION MOVED TO SC AGAINST DELIMITATION IN ASSAM ECI TO BEGIN A THREE DAY VISIT TODAY

New Delhi/ Guwahati: A day after ten Opposition leaders from Assam approached the Supreme Court challenging a draft proposal recently published by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the poll body on Wednesday, July 19 will begin a three-day tour to discuss the delimitation process.

The ECI team will discuss suggestions and complaints that have been raised in regard to the draft delimitation proposals with stakeholders in Assam. While Assam Chief Minister (MC) Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed optimism over the draft proposal and said that there was no problem in the delimitation exercise of constituencies in the state but the opposition in the northeastern state seemed unhappy and worried.

Protesting against the draft delimitation proposal for Assembly and Parliamentary seats in Assam, Opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on July 16, Sunday said it has filed a case in the Supreme Court against the exercise.

After arriving in Assam on Wednesday, the ECI team will hold consultations with stakeholders over apprehensions about changes in boundaries in several districts and the meeting is likely to hold discussion over areas that are being viewed 'negatively' from the Opposition rank. The 10 Opposition leaders, who have filed a petition in the Apex Coury against the proposed delimitation draft, have challenged the methodology adopted by the Election Commission in conducting the delimitation exercise in Assam.

On July 11, Congress Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque alleged that the draft proposal for delimitation in Assam must be scrapped as it has been done in 'haste and with an ulterior motive to marginalise certain sections of the society'. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajib Kumar, Khaleque asked for the scrapping of the draft delimitation proposal to safeguard the democratic values as the manner in which both the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies "have been redrawn defies all logic."

Earlier, when the delimitation draft was published for the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir, the Opposition and the civil society group accused the ruling dispensation of carrying out a biased draft, in order to benefit their electoral arithmetic.

