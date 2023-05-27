AFSPA WITHDRAWN FROM 28 DISTRICTS OF ASSAM

Assam (Tezpur): The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from 28 distrcits of Assam out of 36 districs. Direcetor General of Assam Police GP Singh said in a tweet. The DGP said that AFSPA has been withdrawn from 28 districts in view of the improvement in the law and order situation in Assam.

In a tweet the DGP said, ''Under the supervision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and with the support of people of Assam, the Assam police have been able to provide transparent and efficient employment as well as better training and capacity building. Through such measures, we have been able to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 28 out of 36 districts. As the law and order situation improves, the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the state has also come down. A few years ago, 210 CAPF forces were engaged in controlling the law and order situation in the state, but now their number has come down to 73. We have taken steps so that there is no need to look back.''

It may be recalled that AFSPA was enforced in the border districts of Assam. The need for this law has come down after the recent surrender of several militant groups and returning to the mainstream. The status of "disturbed areas" will be applicable to the areas covering Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of Assam. For the first time AFSPA was enforced in Assam on April 10, 1983. A total of 18 people lost their lives in a violent act in Goalpara district at that time and then the Act was enforced in 10 districts under 83 police stations, including Goalpara.