New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that an advanced smart fencing system of 100 km along the Indo-Myanmar Border is in the pipeline to strengthen the existing surveillance system.

India shares a 1,643 km long border with Myanmar which passes through the states of Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km) and Mizoram (510 km). Out of 1,643 km, a demarcation of 1,472 km has been completed along the India-Myanmar border, the MHA annual report for 2022-23 stated.

Intelligence reports suggest that several northeast-based insurgent groups who have their camps in Myanmar keep coming to this side of the border to further fuel the already aggravated situation of Manipur. The construction of fencing for a border length of 10.023 km at Moreh in Manipur has already been awarded to BRO. “Work is in progress and 6.812 km of fencing has already been completed. The total construction is scheduled to be completed by 2023,” the report said.

The report highlighted that Manipur is affected by the activities of Meitei, Naga, Kuki, Zomi, and Hmar insurgent groups. It said that a total of 23 UG outfits under two conglomerates (United Peoples’ Front (UPF) -8 and Kuki National Organization (KNO) -15 are currently under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Government of India since August 2008.

The Government of India and the Government of Manipur entered into a Cessation of Operation (CoO) Agreement with Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) group of Manipur in December 2022. ZUF agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law of the land. The report further said that in 2022, 137 insurgency-related incidents were registered in the State in which 5 civilians and 1 security force personnel lost their lives.