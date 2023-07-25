Tezpur (Assam): The Manipur government directed Assam Rifles to push back 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, who managed to slip into the violence-torn state on July 22 and 23. The government has also sought a report on "why and how" citizens were allowed to enter India without verification. Manipur Chief Secretary Dr Vinit Joshi also questions Assam Rifles as to how the Myanmar refugees entered India without proper documents.

According to the statement given by Joshi, at least 718 migrants including 208 women and 301 children entered the Lajong border in the Chandal district from Myanmar. Chief Secretary Joshi also said that the Manipur government has already warned the Assam Rifles, which is in charge of border security as per the directions of the Union Home Department, to ensure that no citizen can enter the Myanmar border without taking a proper visa and travel schedule as well as biometric markings. Strict action has also been advised in this regard.

Earlier on July 23, detailed information reporting the fresh illegal influx of Myanmar nationals along the Indo-Mayanmar border was sent from the headquarters of Sector 28 of Assam Rifles to the Deputy Commissioner of Chandal district for further action. There have been several instances of Myanmar nationals crossing the Indo-Myanmar border and living here illegally in the past as well, sources said. Manipur has been witnessing daily entry after the violence on May 3.

ETV Bharat on July 11 reported that eight illegal citizens of Myanmar have been receiving treatment in Churachandpur district. A special query has already been sent to the police officers from the office of the Churachandpur superintendent of police in Manipur. The Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur has issued a special notice to the Superintendent of Police of Chandal district on how these people got to enter Manipur by issuing a special notice letter on June 28. On June 16 and 19, most of these eight people were seriously injured in bomb blasts and firing.