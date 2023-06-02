39 APLA CADRES SURRENDER IN ASSAM

Tezpur (Assam): Thirty nine cadres of tribal militant outfit Aadivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) laid down their arms before the Assam Rifles and Bokajan Police Station in Assam today, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat. They have surrendered a large cache of arms and ammunitions, including grenades and sophisticated guns.

As part of the ongoing initiative to bring youths, who have taken the path of insurgency to the mainstream along with promoting peace and harmony in the region, the Security Forces of Spear Corps along with Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Assam Police have always worked towards motivating such youths, officials said.

According to an official, 39 active cadres of APLA surrendered and laid down a total of 31 weapons, including three AK series Rifles, 19 Pistols, 5 other rifles, 2 Grenades and various assorted live ammunition at the arms laying ceremony under 'Operation Samarpan'. The occasion has been marked as a significant chapter in their lives as they return to the path of harmony and peace, officials said.

Assam Rifles complimented the youths for the courageous decision and urged all those who have strayed away into the wrong path to return to mainstream and live a happy and peaceful life. The families of the surrendered cadres also expressed their gratitude to the security forces for enabling the safe return of their loved ones back to their families.

On May 26, five cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)- People's War Group surrendered in presence of police in Somsai in Manipur's Ukhrul.