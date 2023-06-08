Imphal Manipur Security Forces conducted a joint combing operation for the second consecutive day in Hills and Valley Sector in violencehit Manipur on Thursday resulting in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunitionAccording to Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat the operations were conducted by adopting a peoplefriendly approach including announcements for voluntarily surrendering of illegal arms prior to the search of specific areas The presence of magistrates along with the columns is being ensured during search operations in nonAFSPA areas Armed Forces Special Powers Act he said adding that on Thursday 35 weapons all types ammunition and warlike stores were recovered Domination of NH 37 to ensure incidentfree movement of essential goods from Manipur was carried out as part of the ongoing combing operations Sustained confidencebuilding measures a peoplecentric approach and initiating measures to alleviate the hardships are the lines on which Security Forces are relentlessly working to ensure the deescalation of tensions and early return to normalcy he addedAlso read Manipur situation peaceful Centre okays Rs 101 crore package for displaced people State security advisorDuring the conduct of combing operations adequate measures are being undertaken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to local population Meanwhile the Centre has approved a Rs 10175 crore relief package for the displaced people in violencehit Manipur following a directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah security advisor to the state government Kuldeep Singh said on Thursday He also said the situation in Manipur remained peaceful and under control and there has been no incident of violence in the state in the last 48 hours To provide relief to the displaced people in Manipur the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved Rs 10175 crore relief package During his recent Manipur visit Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the state government to send a request to MHA for a relief package for displaced people Singh said