20 STUDENTS INJURED AS BAMBOO BRIDGE COLLAPSES IN ASSAM

Dhemaji (Assam): At least 20 school students were injured after a bamboo bridge collapsed in Assam's Dhemaji on Thursday morning, official sources said. The incident took place in Sissi Tangani Chahbari of Jonai of the district. According to sources, the school students were crossing the dilapidated bamboo bridge on their way to school when it caved in.

The bridge then collapsed and the students suffered grievous injuries. On receiving the information, the locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured students to the Silapathar Model Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, five of the injured were referred to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital as their condition is said to be critical.

The bamboo bridge was built by the locals of the area at their own expense due to the lack of a proper concrete bridge over the Chahbari Tangani river. The bridge was used by the people of the area for so long. The locals alleged that they have been demanding a concrete bridge on the river for many decades, however, no action has been taken yet.