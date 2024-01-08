Guwahati: The United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) has claimed that the Indian Army has carried out a planned attack on its Myanmar-based camp. The outlawed faction led by Paresh Barua, who is based in Myanmar, issued a press release on Monday in which it claimed that one of its mobile camps based in the neighbouring country has been subject to a drone attack by the Indian army.

The release, undersigned by ULFA(I) captain Rumel Assam, in-charge of the group’s publicity wing, said two ULFA(I) cadres have suffered injuries in the attack that was carried out from air from the Indian territory side.

As per the claims made by ULFA(I), on Sunday, January 7, the Indian Army dropped three bombs on the ULFA camp with a drone from the Indian side. It claimed that the first one was carried out by drone at 4.10 pm, the second one was targeted at 4.12 am and the third one at 4:20 am. Rumel Assam said in the statement that the third bomb did not explode. Two members of the outfit were injured in the first two bomb blasts.

However, contrary to this statement made by ULFA(I), neither the New Delhi nor the Myanmar government has disclosed the veracity of this news. Even Paresh Barua has not commented on the incident.