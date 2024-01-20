ASSAM ARTIST CRAFTS REMARKABLE REPLICA OF RAM TEMPLE AHEAD OF PRAN PRATISHTHA

Guwahati: As the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple approaches, a young artist and his friends from Guwahati have garnered attention by constructing an impressive replica of the temple using electrical pipes and cartons.

Rahul Pareek (23), an artist from Assam's capital city Guwahati has already created a buzz with his unique mechanical art of making portraits of many renowned personalities by using electronic waste materials.

Pareek told ANI that the replica of the Ram Temple will be installed in their society compound and they will try to make an environment of Ayodhya in their locality also.

A few days back two of my friends decided that we would make a replica of the Ram Temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple. I, Arup and Pankaj had decided that we would make a replica of the Ram Temple and finally decided to use electrical pipes and cartons.

We've been working on it for the past two weeks, and it's shaping up just as we envisioned. Some works are still left and we will complete it before January 22. We also want to celebrate the day here.

We have decided that we will install the replica in our society compound where the worship will be conducted. We will try to make an environment of Ayodhya here also, Rahul Pareek said.