ANOTHER MORAL POLICING INCIDENT IN KARNATAKA INTER FAITH COUPLE ATTACKED IN HAVERI SEVEN ARRESTED

Haveri (Karnataka): A yet another moral policing case has surfaced in Byadagi of Karnataka's Haveri district on Friday where an inter-faith couple, returning home from office, was assaulted by a group of nine. The woman lodged a police complaint and seven accused have been arrested.

According to the complainant, the couple was returning home on a bike when the group stopped them. The accused started questioning them on their religion and their relationship. The couple tried to convince the group that they were mere colleagues and were on their way home but the accused manhandled them. The woman was allegedly dragged to the other side of the road and thrashed by the accused. Also, they threatened to kill her.

A passerby informed police and the situation was brought under control. On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case was registered against nine individuals. "We have arrested seven of the nine accused. Search is on for the remaining two. The group mistook the two to be in a relationship and attacked them," an officer of Byadagi police said.

The investigation is underway under the leadership of DySP Patil. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

The incident has come to light shortly after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of stringent action against those involved in moral policing and a gangrape case was recorded in Hanagal of Haveri district.