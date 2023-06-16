YSRCP MP FAMILY MEMBERS AUDITOR KIDNAPPINGS REMINISCENT OF CRIME WEB SERIES

Visakhapatnam: The kidnapping of the wife and son of Visakhapatnam YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana and his auditor and business partner, Gannamani Venkateswara Rao alias GV who is known to be close to CM Jagan Reddy is reminiscent of scenes from crime web series on OTTs. The MP's wife Jyothi and son Chandu were kidnapped from their home in Vizag's MVP Colony while GV was kidnapped when he went to meet the kidnappers.

The Visakhapatnam city police arrested the kidnappers within hours on Thursday. Sources said that the kidnappers had done a recce of the area before carrying out the kidnappings. Sources said that the house that MP's son often uses for his vacation has no CCTV cameras, no security personnel and is located in a deserted area.

Exploiting this, the kidnappers, part of the notorious Dega Gang broke into the house and first detained the MP's son, sources said. He fought back and was beaten to pulp by the kidnappers. The kidnappers threatened to kill him and called his mother and brought her to the spot. The MP's wife later called GV to the spot and kidnapped the trio.

Sources said that the criminals who beat the auditor indiscriminately threatened to kill him and extorted Rs 1.70 crore from the driver. Besides, the gang also looted the jewelry belonging to MP's wife. It is said that gangsters Hemant and Gajuwaka Rajesh took the major share and distributed small amounts to other gang members.

Gangster Gajuwaka Rajesh asked one of their hostages to give Rs 40 lakhs to his ex-girlfriend and to pay the money after once he leaves the spot. However the gangster's ex-girlfriend insisted that she did not want the money from such kidnapping cases. The victims said that the gangsters continuously consumed alcohol and ganja for two and a half days and severely beat up the MP's son and the auditor GV, who was held captive by them.

The gangsters also boasted of contacts in the crime world to dodge the police. "We have gangs all over the state and have extensive contacts with kidnappers. Even if the police files a case against us, we will spend a month in jail and get out," they warned. Sources said that when the kidnappers suspected that the police had come to know about the kidnapping case, they tied the legs and hands of the MP's son and put him in the trunk of the car, and took him away in the vehicle.

They tried to throw GV in the dickey too, but he said he wanted to be allowed to sit inside, which the kidnappers agreed to.