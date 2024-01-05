Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP-backed MLC Parvarthareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy suffered injuries and his private assistant was killed in a road accident in Nellore district, police said today.

The mishap occurred on Thursday night at Regadichelaka in Kodavalur Mandal in Nellore when the car Reddy was travelling in rammed into a truck with a punctured tyre that was moving very slowly infront of it.

The speeding car collided with the truck from behind while trying to overtake it. The incident was spotted by Jonny Master, a choreographer who was travelling behind the car.

On getting information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and began the rescue operations. The damaged car and the punctured truck were removed from the road with a crane. Police rescued the trapped passengers with the help of local people.

Reddy was seriously injured and rushed to Apollo Hospital in Nellore while his PA Venkateswarlu died on the spot. Police said that his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Reddy along with his PA were going to Nellore from Vijaywada. Police said an investigation has been initiated in this connection.