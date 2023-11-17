Amaravati: The BJP-led governent in the Centre is at loggerheads with the ruling YSR Congress party government in Andhra Pradesh over the latter's alleged attempt to take credit for the central government funds by preferring photograph of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's on leaflets and adverstisments of schemes over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's images.

The strained relationship between two governemnt's may impact the release of Rs 1,500 crore, sources said. In the financial year 2023-24, Rs.4,047 crore is due from the central government under special assistance for health, housing and other departments.

Out of the amount, Rs.1,500 crore is expected to be released to the health department. Sources said central government logos and photos of the Prime Minister were not given due importance. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pawar, who visited hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, said she did not find absence of logos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government and complained over the issue.

The central government is also providing financial support to the patients through Arogyasree under Ayushman Bharat. However, Bharti Pawar was angry that there was no central government logo and Prime Minister's photo and asked the central authorities to take action on this.