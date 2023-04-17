Hyderabad Y S Bhaskara Reddy s role and involvement in Viveka s murder case planning conspiracy destruction of evidence and other aspects are the key points that the CBI has concluded in its investigation so far Along with the charge sheet the CBI also mentioned these points in the recent petition filed for 10 days of custody of Bhaskara Reddy who is the father of YSRCP MP Avinash ReddyIn planning the murder both Y S Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy were involved as per the CBI probe sources said Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI yesterday and he was sent to 14 days judicial remand The CBI considered Bhaskara Reddy as the main conspirator based on various aspects of the case investigation and especially accused turned approver Sheikh Dastagiri The plan for Viveka s murder was formed on February 10 2019 at Erra Gangireddy s house Kill YS Vivekananda Reddy If you do this murder your life will be settled You are not alone We will be with you Behind this there are big men like YS Bhaskara Reddy YS Avinash Reddy YS Manohar Reddy and Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy Sivashankar Reddy will give Rs 40 crores if you do this murder said Sheikh Dastagiri in his testimony to the CBIAlso Read Viveka murder case CBI grills CM Jagan s OSD wife s PA for over sixhrsThe CBI used Google takeout to conclude that Sunil Yadav the second accused in the case was in the house of YS Bhaskara Reddy a few hours before Viveka s murder March 14 2019 614 pm to 633 pm The same was confirmed in the forensic analysis The CBI investigation concluded that Sunil Yadav waited at the house of YS Bhaskara Reddy for Sheikh Dastagiri accused turned approver who went to Kadiri to buy an axe to kill VivekaOn the same day it came to light that Erra Gangireddy the main accused called Sunil Yadav twice at 622 pm while participating in the election campaign with Viveka in the Jammalamadugu constituency and returning to Pulivendula Dastagiri who had gone for the axe reached Pulivendula at 830 pm and met Sunil Yadav who was already waiting for him YS Bhaskara Reddy switched off his two phones at that time as per the preplanned planOn the same day Yadati Sunil Yadav Gajjala Umashankar Reddy Sheikh Dastagiri and Erra Gangireddy hacked Viveka with an axe and killed him Sunil Yadav repeatedly visited the house of Bhaskara Reddy until a few hours before Viveka s murder CBI concluded As per a plan PA Krishna Reddy Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy Udaykumar Reddy and other close friends reached the spot immediately after the murder to destroy evidenceAt the same time YS Bhaskara Reddy YS Manohar Reddy Erra Gangireddy and others also reached the place the CBI said The CBI stated that the destruction of the evidence at the scene of the murder and the promotion of the death of Vivekadi due to a heart attack were all done in the presence of MP Avinash Reddy Bhaskara Reddy Sivashankar Reddy Udaykumar Reddy and GangireddyAvinash Reddy and Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy started a campaign saying that Viveka died of a heart attack even after seeing his dead body lying in a pool of blood with serious injuries on his head and an axe blow Earlier there was a discussion between Avinash Reddy Bhaskara Reddy Manohar Reddy Erra Gangireddy and Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy on the issue of spreading misinformation on the heart attack CBI concluded that the axe attack was depicted as a heart attackOn March 15 2019 at 632 am Avinash Reddy called 9000266234 As per reports if anybody wants to talk to Chief Minister Jagan s wife YS Bharati they have to call this number It is the phone of her personal assistant Naveen He was also questioned by the CBI recently After that Avinash Reddy called the same number twice at 640 and 641 Later he called the then Pulivendula CI Shankaraiah from PA Raghavareddy s phone and said that Viveka had died of a heart attack and vomiting bloodDevireddy Sivashankar Reddy told Sakshi TV for the first time that Viveka died of a heart attack Apparently Avinash Reddy called the police after discussing with Sivashankar Reddy after seeing Viveka s dead body This is a sign that Vivekadi s heart attack with vomiting of blood was fabricated to portray it as a natural death as part of the conspiracy the CBI investigation concludedAs part of the plan to portray Viveka s murder as a natural death they started destroying the evidence at the scene All this process continued under the guidance and supervision of YS Bhaskara Reddy and Avinash Reddy In case of evidence destruction Bhaskara Reddy closed the door from the inside to prevent anyone from entering Viveka s house Only the staff who stayed at the door cleaned the bloodstains and cut and bandaged the wounds were allowed At that time Avinash Reddy went in and came out two or three times Bandages were tied around the dead body so the wounds were invisible Placed in the freezer and decorated with flowers After that the body was sent to the hospital All this was done to hide the murder conspiracy concluded the CBIThe CBI has already stated that there is a suspicion that Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy planned Vivekananda Reddy s murder by his follower Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy It has been explained that YS Vivekananda Reddy wanted the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency ticket to go to him or YS Sharmila and YS Vijayamma instead of Avinash Reddy and in this background there is a suspicion that Avinash Reddy might have killed himAvinash Reddy Bhaskara Reddy and Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy worked for Viveka s defeat in the 2017 MLC election After the defeat in that election Viveka went to Avinash Reddy s house one day and said You cheated me in the MLC election I know everything He warned YS Bhaskara Reddy Avinash Reddy and Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy saying I will tell the story of all of you With that differences between them appeared According to the CBI Bhaskara Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy conspired to kill Viveka in this orderBhaskara Reddy is always against VivekaKadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and his father YS Bhaskara Reddy were jealous of Vivekananda Reddy Bhaskara Reddy was always against Viveka who enjoyed a better reputation among the people Even his enemies respected Viveka They did not dare to criticize his decisions All these are the reasons for the jealousy of Bhaskar Reddy and Avinash Reddy the CBI has attached the statements of many witnesses along with the already filed charge sheet