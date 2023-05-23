Kurnool Andhra Pradesh CBI officials who tried to arrest Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the Viveka murder case faced resistance from the MP s followers even as the local police did not come forward to cooperate with the central agency Hundreds of Avinash Reddy s followers came from the YSR district and camped in front of the hospital here in Kurnool town where MP s mother is undergoing treatmentAlso MLAs of the ruling YSRCP came in large numbers and stood in support of the MP The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI officials asked the Kurnool SP to send forces and clear the MP s followers and MLAs from the hospital area The SP sent forces but they did not disperse the ruling party leaders and activists from there The hospital authorities released a bulletin at 10 am on Monday and stated that the health condition of Avinash Reddy s mother Srilakshmi is alarmingChief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy s mother YS Vijayamma came to Kurnool and called on Avinash Reddy s mother at the hospital On the other hand Avinash Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking an order for the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court to immediately hear the case filed by him for anticipatory bail in the Viveka murder case The Supreme Court will hear this on TuesdayAlso Read AP Avinash Reddy s followers attack mediapersons chase ETV newsmanCBI officials reached the Vishwa Bharati Hospital in Kurnool early on Monday morning to arrest Avinash Reddy There the MP s followers blocked the way to the hospital with their vehicles to prevent CBI vehicles from coming As a result the CBI officers met District SP G Krishnakanth who felt that it would not be possible to arrest Avinash without the cooperation of the local policeThe CBI sources were dismayed as Avinash Reddy s followers also came to the hospital in large numbers At 430 am the police forces took over the Vishva Bharati Hospital Road in the Gayatri Estate area Stoppers were placed on the roads leading to the hospital and traffic was diverted Still hundreds of Avinash s followers were encamped on this road and the relatives of the patients especially women who had to go to the hospitals had to suffer The police stopped the general public in the early morning but Avinash Reddy s followers MLAs YSRCP leaders and activists were allowed to freely enter the street where the Vishwa Bharati Hospital is locatedThose who were present with Avinash Reddy s followers were MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy MLAs of Kurnool and Kadapa districts Hafiz Khan Sudhakar Katasani Rambhupal Reddy Arthur Kangati Sridevi Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy Sudhir Reddy Sudha former MLA SV Mohan Reddy Mayor of Kadapa and others participated in the agitation along with Avinash Reddy s followers The CBI officials sought the help of the central forces to arrest Avinash Reddy but there was no breakthrough in this as well