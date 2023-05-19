Ongole: A woman was allegedly stoned and then ran over by a car in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole. Family members have suspected a friend of the victim, who took loan from her to have murdered her. Police have arrested the accused. Further investigations are under way, police said.

According to the relatives of the woman, named Radha had left her son at her uncle's house and went to Pamuru bus stand to collect the money that the accused had promised to repay. After a while, the family members called her and she said that she was on the way back. But, after that, her family could not contact her. Finally, her dead body was found by the side of the road in a seriously injured condition.

Relatives suspect that Ketireddy Kashireddy alias China Kashaiah from a nearby village killed Radha. Kashireddy and Radha were childhood friends and went to the same school. Later, Radha settled in Hyderabad after marrying Mohan Reddy from Kodada in Telangana. The couple has two sons.

Kashireddy was dismissed from the company where he worked in Hyderabad. He convinced Radha and Mohan to help him with his business project. The couple gave him a loan of Rs 80 lakhs.

For the last four years, Kashireddy has not returned the money he had taken. Whenever the couple approached him, he came up with some excuse. On May 11, Radha came to her native village Jillellapadu with her two sons to participate in the Chaudeshwari Devi festival organised in the village. During her stay, she received a message from Kashireddy asking her to come and collect the cash.

After receiving the message, Radha reached Kanigiri along with her son at around 5 pm on Wednesday. She left her son at her uncle's house and her uncle dropped her on his bike to Pamuru bus stand. However, Radha went missing at around 7 pm on Wednesday following which, a missing complaint was filed at Kanigiri police at around 11.30 pm. Police traced the location of her phone and found that she was near Jillellapadu, which was near her native village. Finally, police found a dead body on the side of the road at around 1.30 am and later identified her as Radha

The preliminary investigations have revealed that Radha was brutally tortured. Traces of torture were found on her legs and chest. According to police, she was killed by pelting stones and burning her with cigarettes. It is believed that this atrocity could not have been done by one person and three or four people may have been involved, police said. What actually happened will be revealed in the postmortem report, police added.

The main accused in this case has been arrested and is being interrogated by the police. SP Malika Garg said that a thorough investigation is being conducted on all aspects of this murder and all those involved will be arrested soon