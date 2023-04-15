Nellore Andhra Pradesh A 19yearold engineering student who was reportedly six months pregnant died of excessive bleeding in her classroom on Tuesday According to the doctors the bleeding might be because of her consuming pills for abortion The incident came to light on Friday after the deceased parents approached the police and registered a complaint claiming they they were unaware of pregnancy of their daughter Based on their complaint the police have started an investigation into this case Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was in contact with a driver from Anantasagar The police have launched a search operation to nab the driver According to the police report the deceased second year B tech student was a resident of Marripadu Mandal On April 11 the girl when alone in the classroom suddenly closed the doors Her classmates grew suspicious when she didn t open it for long They broke open the door to find that the girl was lying on a pool of blood with a foetus beside her Also read North Delhi Pregnant woman dies in firing at prayer meetingThe girl was immediately rushed to a private hospital and then she was referred to Government General Hospital in Nellore where she she died while undergoing treatment The hospital authorities informed the Nellore Rural police who rushed to the spot The police collected details of the case and began an investigation based on the deceased woman s father s complaint Upon investigation the police found that the woman was in contact with a driver from Anantasaga Nellore Rural CI Srinivasulu Reddy taking cognizance of the matter said We have sent the body for autopsy and after the report comes in we will be able to know the exact cause of death We have started an investigation and are hopeful to get into the bottom of the case soon