WITH LOVE FROM SRI LANKA WOMAN MARRIES ANDHRA PRADESH MAN IN CHITTOOR

Venkatagirikota: We have been witnessing tales that stand as a testament to the enduring power of love that knows no boundaries. Here is one more to the list in which a young Sri Lankan woman who arrived in India on a tourist visa and took her boyfriend's hand in marriage in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

However, her story might get cut short as her visa expires in about a week's time and the police have already put her on notice that she will have to leave for the Island nation within the time prescribed by her visa to stay in India. She first met her boyfriend on Facebook.

The couple, Vigneshwari and Laxman, had been in love for seven years before taking a significant step in their relationship. Vigneshwari arrived in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh armed with a tourist visa earlier on July 8. Laxman, who ekes a living out as a mason, warmly, welcomed her and brought her to his home.

With the blessings from the man's family, the couple tied the knot on July 20 at the Sai Baba Temple in Venkatagirikota, making her as an official member of their family. The district authorities who got to know of Vigneshwari's stay and wedding here contacted the couple three days ago.

Superintendent of Police, Y. Rishanth Reddy had called for a meeting with the couple. He met them at a police station. A notice has been served on the Sri Lankan woman stating that she must return to Sri Lanka by August 6, the date on which her tourist visa will expire.

Recently, we have heard of Seema Haider, who came from Pakistan with her four children to marry her lover from India, whom she met through an online game. Also, a married woman from India followed her heart and went to Pakistan to be with her beloved. Hasmat Ara's epic journey in 1980s is somewhat appears to be the firsts of such cross-border loves and relationships, recorded.