Amaravati Andhra Pradesh The CBI s attitude towards the arrest of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case has become like three steps forward and six steps backwards The CBI itself decided to arrest Avinash in February but even though several months have passed since it was reported to the court the agency has not been able to take him into custodyRepeated attempts by Avinash Reddy to get anticipatory bail have failed The Supreme Court and the Telangana High Court have made it clear that the CBI cannot be ordered to not arrest him It has been almost a month since all the legal complications have been cleared However the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI is still calculating the odds involved in going ahead with the arrestIn any case if the accused fails to appear more than two or three times in a row when called for an investigation by the investigating agency he can be immediately arrested Avinash Reddy has been refusing to cooperate with the CBI since the beginning He appeared for questioning when he wanted and not on the dates on which he was summoned After the questioning he came out and made allegations against the CBI s investigationAlso Read UPSC 3rd rank holder Nukala Uma Harathi credits her cop father for successHowever there are doubts as to why the CBI is giving so many exemptions to Avinash that no one else gets If the accused have no power and political influence will the CBI act like this Many people are raising such questions Arresting Avinash is not a big task for the CBI which has a track record of bending the necks of hardened criminalsWhen the CBI teams were prevented from arresting Avinash in Kurnool for several days recently sarcastic comments from the public went viral on social media One netizen said Avinash Reddy Have mercy on the crazylooking CBI Narendra Modi who became a hero to the world with his surgical strikes should not bring the bad name of having an incompetent CBI in his hands Please surrender On April 21 the Supreme Court ruled that the orders given by the Telangana High Court not to arrest Avinash till April 25 were unacceptable and those orders could not remain in force After that the Telangana High Court also made it clear on April 29 that it cannot order the CBI to not arrest Avinash It means that all obstacles to Avinash s arrest have been removed But the CBI did not arrest him immediately