WHY DIDNT CM JAGAN REDDY VISIT FAMILY OF BOY BURNT TO DEATH CHANDRABABU NAIDU ASKS

Cherukupallli (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded to know why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has not visited the family members of the minor boy who was burnt to death recently.

He posed the question during his visit to the victim's family in Bapatla district on Monday when he handed over financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to them. On Friday morning, Pamu Venkateswar Reddy (20), the prime accused, along with three other persons- Pamu Gopi Reddy (25), Mandela Veera Babu (20) and Tumma Sambi Reddy, waylaid the boy, thrashed him, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze for standing up to them when they harassed his sister.

In a press note shared on Monday, Naidu demanded answers as to why Reddy had not till now visited the family members who are "victims of this inhuman attack". He also alleged that local police responded only seven hours after the crime took place.

The former chief minister, who said criminal incidents of this nature have been occurring in the state lately, vowed to take the responsibility of providing security to women and bring the state "back on track" when he is reelected to power. (PTI)