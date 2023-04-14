VIVEKA MURDER YSRCP MP AVINASH REDDYS FOLLOWER UDAYKUMAR ARRESTED BY CBI

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) : A major development has taken place in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy's main follower Gajjala Udaykumar Reddy has been arrested by CBI officials. The CBI issued notices under CrPC 161 and recorded Udaykumar Reddy's statement in the past.

Now, Uday Kumar was arrested in the presence of his father Jayaprakash Reddy and his lawyer. The CBI handed over Uday's arrest memo to his family members and took him into custody after issuing a 41A notice. Later he was moved from Kadapa to Hyderabad. Uday is likely to be produced in Hyderabad CBI court soon.

Background of Udaykumar Reddy

An employee at Tummalapally Uranium Factory, Udaykumar Reddy was already on the list of suspected persons in the Viveka murder case. When CBI interrogated Uday Kumar in the past, he filed a private case against CBI SP Ram Singh in Kadapa court. The AP Police registered a case against Ram Singh in February last year based on the complaint of Udaykumar Reddy.

On the day of Viveka's murder, MP Avinash Reddy along with Sivashankar Reddy and Udaykumar Reddy went to the scene. Udaykumar Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy were found to be in the house at that time and it was confirmed through Google TakeOut. Udaykumar Reddy's father Jayaprakash Reddy bandaged Viveka's dead body. CBI officials have questioned Udaykumar Reddy many times in the past on this matter.

On the day of Viveka's murder, Udaykumar played a vital role in arranging the ambulance, freezer and doctors. The CBI has stepped up its investigation as per the orders of the Supreme Court to complete the probe in the Viveka murder case before the 30th of this month. Today, Gajjala Udaykumar Reddy was arrested.

In February last, CBI sleuths questioned Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in the YS Viveka murder case about the calls he had made on the day of the murder and the alleged Rs 40 crore deal behind the killing. The MP was asked why he made several calls to Dastagiri, who turned an approver in the case. Avinash Reddy was also asked whether he spread incorrect information after the murder that YS Viveka died due to a heart attack and why.