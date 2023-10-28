Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): The incident of rape of a married woman by a village volunteer has come to light in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, in her complaint she stated that Dasari Satish from Kona Uppalapadu village has been working as a village volunteer. He has been reportedly visiting the house of the married woman for the past three months on the pretext of providing ration to the family. On October 7 while the married woman was alone with her six-year-old daughter in the house, Satish went there in a car and urged her to satisfy his carnal desires, or else he threatened to kill her husband and children.

When the woman did not pay heed to his warning, he forced the woman and the girl into the car and took them to his room in the locality. He raped her for two days. After that, he hired a car and took her to Tirupati on October 9. He kept her in a rented room and sexually assaulted her several times in front of the victim's daughter. She tried to get out of the room, but he locked it and threatened to kill her daughter.