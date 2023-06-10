UNDER PM MODIS RULE VOTE BANK POLITICS HAS GIVEN WAY TO DEVELOPMENT ISSUES BJP CHIEF NADDA

Tirupati Andra Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted the narrative of Indian political culture from building vote banks to focussing on development BJP national president J P Nadda said here on SaturdayAt a public meeting in Srikalahasti near the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh Nadda underlined the NDA government s achievement over the last nine years stating that the current regime under Modi s leadership has been following the mantra of P2G2 pro poor and good governance I would like to share with you that the government of Narendra Modi ji in the past nine years has given a shift in the perception of politics The politics was at one point of time to vote bank politics Now vote bank politics had been shifted to report card politics the party chief saidAlso read PM Modi degree case Arvind Kejriwal files review petition on Gujarat High Court s decisionThe Centre has moved away from catering to vote bank politics by bringing in development accountability and responsible governance in the political realm Nadda said He said India has become the fifth largest economy in the world besides also being the fastest oneAccording to him PM Modi is committed for the upliftment of gaon village garib poor vanchit marginalised Dalit mahila women and kisan farmers Describing the country as modern India in many ways Nadda said a total of 198 lakh villages have now been equipped with optic fibre connectivity helping internet facilities reach rural areasHe further said there were 19000 villages without power connectivity in 2014 which have now been electrified PTI