Nellore: Challa Krishna is not just any other ordinary truck driver used to be confined behind the wheels. Krishna, who hails from Venkatachalam Mandal, Idimepalli in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, turned into a professional swimmer on Sunday as he swam in the gushing waters of a local canal for more than 3 km in order to evade the police after an accident, officials said.

The peculiar adventure surprised the police and the residents alike. The bizzare adventure was witnessed in Sripottisriramulu area of Nellore district. A police official said that Krishna was on way to Vinjamoor. As Krishna sped up the truck, he hit an auto-rickshaw near Tatiparthi in Podalakuru Mandal. In order to evade the police, a panicked Krishna did not stop the vehicle and sped up even more.

However, to make things worse, he hit a buffalo in Sangam area. The locals, after coming across the rash driver, informed the local police about the accident, and soon the cops began to chase the truck. As the team of police chased Krishna for a distance, the cops found that the truck, which was heading towards Bejawada Papireddy canal, stopped on the embankment of Kanigiri reservoir canal.

Further, when the cops reached out for the driver Krishna, they figured out that he had jumped into the reservoir canal 48 meters wide and two meters deep and started to swim in order to escape from the police. SSI K Nagarjuna Reddy along with his team ran on the embankment to warn Krishna about the danger in the gushing waters of the canal.

However, Krishna, who was extremely fearful over facing the law after the accident, swam even more faster. After a while, Krishna took support of a tree branch and rested for a while. He later found a piece of tree bark and started to sail on it further. The police, in a last resort, hired a professional swimmer named Venkateswarlu to catch Krishna.

Venkateswarlu jumped into the reserviour canal and reached out to Krishna, whom he brought safely to the bank. On reaching the bank, Krishna was apprehended by the team of police that was waiting for him and took him into custody, said an official.