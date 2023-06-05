Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh): Seven people died and seven others were seriously injured when the tractor in which they were travelling overturned and fell into the canal in Vatticherukuru in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Monday, police said. Investigations are underway, police added.

Among the deceased, three died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital and remaining one person died while undergoing treatment. Seven of the seriously injured people have been admitted to GGH where they are currently being treated.

The victims have been identified as Nagamma, Meramma, Ratnakumari, Nirmala, Suhasini, Jhansirani, and Salomi. All of them hailed from Kondepadu village of Prattipadu Mandal, officials said. According to the police, the tractor was plying from Kondepadu to Jupudi. Most of the passengers were women and were going to Chebrolu Mandal to attend some function, officials said. Suddenly, the tractor in which they were travelling lost control and fell into the canal.

After getting information about the horrific road accident, police reached the spot and rescue operated was started immediately. Minister Ambati Rambabu inquired about the health condition of the injured. The district collector assured that proper medical treatment will be provided to the injured. He along with other officials monitored the relief and rescue operation.

Locals said that the tractor was being driven at a very high speed due to which the accident occurred. In view of the severity of the accident, the death toll may rise, sources said. A case has been registered in this connection and probe is on, police added.