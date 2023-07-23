Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, who participated in the international temple conference held in Varanasi, disclosed many interesting facts about Tirumala. The EO explained through a PowerPoint presentation how much gold does Lord Venkateshwara Swamy have? Dharma Reddy said that TTD is managing 71 temples across the country. It has been explained that the gold ornaments used to adorn God are 1.2 tonnes and 10 tonnes of silver. He said that 500 tonnes of flowers are being used to decorate the Lord every year. While there are 24,500 employees in TTD, 800 staff are on duty daily to serve the devotees in the temple, he said. Five hundred tonnes of ghee is used annually for making 'prasadams' in Tirumala temple.

It is stated that there is a forest area of 600 acres within the TTD area. It was explained that Rs 17,000 crore cash and 11 tonnes of gold have been deposited in the bank. He explained how the staff of different departments work in TTD. In all, 1,600 delegates from 30 countries participated in the International Temples Conference and Exhibition.