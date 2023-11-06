Vijayawada: In a tragic incident, three persons including a 10 month old baby died after a bus of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (RTC” rammed into the platform of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru bus stand in Vijaywada city of the state on Monday, officials said. Sources said that the speeding bus rammed into the passengers waiting on the platform.

Three people died in this incident, an official said. Along with the conductor, a woman and a 10-month-old child were among the dead, he added. Many others are reported to be injured in the incident. An official said that the accident took place at platform number 12. The furniture of the platforms 11 and 12 was destroyed in the accident.

While police did not confirm the cause of the accident, it is speculated that the accident happened due to brake failure. The incident took place when the bus belonging to Autonagar depot in Vijayawada was going to Guntur. The deceased conductor was identified as Veeraya of Guntur-2 depot. The identity of the other victims was not immediately known.

Pertinently, in July this year, at least six persons, who were all from the same family were killed in another road accident in at Mittakandriga village in Tirupati district. According to officials, the victims were returning from a visit to Tirumala at the time the accident took place between Tirupati-Sri Kalahasti on the national highway.