TELUGU PEOPLE WITH RAMOJI RAO TDP CHIEF CHANDRABABU NAIDU SLAMS ANDHRA PRADESH CM FOR HARASSING RAMOJI GROUP CHAIRMAN

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu has accused incumbent chief minister and president of the YSR Congress Party of harassing ETV Network owner Ramoji Rao for 'exposing YSRCP's scams and dirty deeds'. In a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Naidu, wrote, “Continuing his tendency to dismantle institutions, YS Jagan is now trying to raze down media - the fourth pillar of democracy”.

The TDP said that Reddy, “like a dictator, he favors media that praises him and harasses and intimidates media like Eenadu that exposes YSRCP’s scams and dirty deeds”. “Driven by frustration from his own failures and heavy anti-incumbency in people, he is targeting longstanding organizations like Margadarsi that have dutifully served the Telugu people for sixty years, and possess a reputation that remains untarnished, unlike his own,” Naidu said.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh HC Halts Registrar of Chits' Public Notice Regarding Margadarsi Chit Groups Discontinuance

“I vehemently denounce the assaults by YSRCP on Ramoji Rao Garu, a man of integrity, values and principles – honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, for his contributions in journalism, literature and education. Despite his many evil efforts, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will fail and fall flat on his face.

Because evil always loses and good will eventually triumph,” he said. Naidu also posted a picture of ETV Network owner and media baron Ramoji Rao receiving the Padma Vibhushan from the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. He also put the hashtag #TeluguPeopleWithRamojiRao. Naidu's statement comes close to the heels of Andhra Pradesh CID registering three FIRs against the Margadarsi Chit Funds Pvt Ltd, owned by the Eenadu Group of which Ramoji Rao is the chairman.