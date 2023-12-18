Amaravati: Yuvagalam Padayatra, which is being conducted by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, reflects the hopes and aspirations of five crore people. The ruling party leaders faced challenges due to the four years of Jaganmohan Reddy's rule, the failures and exposure of corruption by MLAs in every public meeting.

Prior to this, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu concluded his 'Vastunna Meekosam' padayatra at Aganampudi with the same sentiment as Lokesh. The party will also organise a victory celebration meeting while ending the padayatra at Polipalli in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district on December 20. However, the Yuvagalam march was undertaken by the young leader to reassure the victims of Jaganmohan Reddy's corruption and anarchy. The yatra commenced from Kuppam on January 27 this year and has covered 3,132 km for 226 days across 97 Assembly constituencies, 232 mandals/municipalities and 2,028 villages in 11 joint districts of the state.

The padayatra went on without any break except in unavoidable circumstances like the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the death of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. As per records, Nara Lokesh participated in 70 public meetings, 155 face-to-face meetings, 12 special programmes and eight Rachabanda programmes to learn about public issues in the Yuvagalam Padayatra.

Nara Lokesh received 4,353 written petitions from the public and lakhs of people directly met the young leader and shared their problems. An estimated 1.5 crore people connected with Nara Lokesh during the 226-day-long padayatra. The ruling YSRCP attempted to suppress the voice of the Yuvagalam, but finally, the yatra was successful. In Bhimavaram, Unguthuru, Gannavaram and Nuzvid constituencies, the YSRCP gunmen and the police together registered false cases against the TDP workers. In all, 40 Yuvagalam volunteers were sent to Rajahmundry Jail on non-bailable cases.