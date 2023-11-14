TDP JANA SENA RELEASES MINI MANIFESTO FOR 2024 ELECTIONS

Amaravati: The first meeting of the Joint Manifesto Committee of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena concluded at NTR Bhavan, the TDP central office at Magalagiri in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. In the meeting, the committee discussed the manifesto of TDP-Jana Sena as the main agenda of development with welfare. Manifesto Committee comprising Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ashok Babu, Pattabhi from TDP, Varaprasad, Mutta Shasidhar and Sarath Kumar from Jana Sena.

The leaders of both parties spoke at the media conference held after the meeting. He said that a mini-manifesto consisting of 11 points has been prepared by including six points from the Telugu Desam Party and five points proposed by Jana Sena. The members of the committee said that a full-fledged manifesto would be prepared by taking the proposals received from various groups. The leaders of both parties are of the opinion that there is a belief among the people that the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena joint manifesto will be implemented.

He said that the mini-manifesto proposed things to give confidence and courage to the youth through employment schemes. The leaders expressed confidence that the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena alliance will win the next general elections.

The following have been included in the mini-manifesto