Vijayawada: The workers of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) observed a state-wide bandh on Monday to protest against the arrest and judicial custody of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and party supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

The activists of the party staged protests on several roads across the state since this morning. They reportedly pelted stones on a bus in Chittoor district when a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus was seen leaving the depot this morning. Also, the agitators set tires on fire as a mark of protest. The police have enforced Section 144 in the state.

During the day, buses did not hit the roads in several areas while the markets and schools were found closed. Some of the key leaders have been placed under house arrest. Many protestors were detained by the police and taken to the police station.

Naidu, who was arrested in a late night operation in Saturday for his alleged involvement in an alleged multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam was produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada amid tight security on Sunday. He has been sent to 14 days judicial custody till September 23. On Monday, he was brought from Vijayawada to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in East Godavari.

His son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh accompanied him till the prison gates. The TDP supremo, who is entitled to a Z-plus security cover, has been provided a separate accommodation inside the jail. Also, he has been granted home-cooked food and medication facilities during his custody.