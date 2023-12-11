Amaravati: Telegu Desam Party's (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh's 'Yuvagalam' padayatra, which began on January 27, has crossed the 3,000 km milestone. To celebrate the success of this yatra, despite obstacles from the government and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, he unveiled a pylon at Rajulakottur in Tuni mandal of Kakinada.

TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna, and Nagul Meera met Lokesh and extended their heartiest congratulations to him for his success. A cake-cutting ceremony was organised in Vijayawada to celebrate this special day. TDP spokesperson Nagul Meera attended the event. Wishes have been pouring in for the young leader from every corner of Andhra Pradesh.

The yatra lasted 219 days, Lokesh was accompanied by his wife Nara Brahmani, son Nara Devaansh and brother-in-law Mokshagna among others. Since the launch of padayatra, 100 student volunteers from different districts wearing red T-shirts protected him against all odds. During this yatra spanning 92 constituencies in 10 joint districts, Lokesh received the support of people from all communities.

On Sunday alone, Lokesh walked a whopping 16.3 km. On September 8, Lokesh entered Dindi in the Malikipuram mandal of the joint East Godavari district. Due to the arrest of the Leader of the Opposition, N Chandrababu Naidu, by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the Rs 370 crore skill development scam, the padayatra had to be temporarily suspended for 79 days. It was resumed on November 26.

The public was impressed with the heroic way in which Lokesh exposed the failures and corruption of the ruling YSRCP. During the yatra, Lokesh met around one crore of people, who poured out their woes to him. He also received more than 4,000 petitions. In all, 12 special programmes were organised in every district and received an overwhelming response from the public. Lokesh participated in three such programmes organised in Guntur.

Addressing the media, Venkanna remarked that the success of the padayatra is like a big blow to the ruling YSRC government. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Venkanna said that the CM's heart is racing after witnessing the enormous support Lokesh received, particularly from the youth and women. A grand public meeting will be organised in Visakhapatnam, emphasizing the eagerness of the public to witness TDP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

