Rajamahendravaram (AP): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari on Tuesday said the arrest of her husband has put the family in 'tough times'. After visiting her husband in the Central Prison here, she said she is apprehensive of Naidu's security in the confinement.

"This is a tough time for the family. This family is always for the people and the party. I can give you assurance on that. When I asked about his health, he said he was fine and not to worry about it," she told reporters. "I am apprehensive of his security. I have not seen any facilities. He had to bathe with cold water," she further said.

She said Naidu always says people first, family next, and he is being kept in the same building (prison) that he built. Bhuvaneswari requested that people come out and fight along with him. A local court in Vijayawada remanded the TDP chief and former Chief Minister in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday. He was arrested on September 9 in Nandyal.

He was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay had said. (PTI)