SUPREME COURT TRANSFERS PLEA OF EENADU TO DELHI HIGH COURT

Hyderabad The Supreme Court transferred a petition filed by Ushodaya Publications which publishes a leading Telugu daily Eenadu challenging the Government Order GO allegedly aimed at improving sales of Sakshi newspaper owned by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to the Delhi High Court on Monday The Government Order in question sanctioned Rs 200 per month from the State funds as additional financial support for each Gram VolunteerWard Volunteer to enable them to new buy newspaper Ushodaya Publications challenged the order passed by the State government in the Andhra Pradesh High Court The petitioner Ushodaya Publications had approached the apex court against the judgement of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which refused to stay the GO The petition was heard by a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India CJI DY Chandrachud and others The CJI remarked that the bench would transfer the petition to the Delhi High CourtSenior advocate on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh opposed the same stating that such a transfer would cast aspersions on the Andhra Pradesh High Court However the bench ensured him that no aspersions would be raised on the conduct of the Andhra Pradesh High Court CJI DY Chandrachud orally remarkedAlso read Supreme Court slams Andhra HC on plea alleging AP Govt promotes Sakshi newspaper What weighed upon us is that this is not between two newspapers this is between two political parties Accordingly the following order was passed It would be in the interest of justice that the petition is transferred to the Delhi High Court We request the bench presided by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to take up the matterUshodaya s senior advocate Kapil Sibal brought to the notice of the bench that a new GO has been released as the time limit of the previously issued GOs has expired The bench suggested including those matters in the petition to be filed in the Delhi High CourtThe Supreme Court bench said that they did not go into the merits of the case and a division bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court would conduct an inquiry into the matter A bench headed by CJI Justice DY Chandrachud directed the Delhi High Court to conduct a final inquiry into the case