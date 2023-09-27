New Delhi: A Supreme Court judge Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu against his arrest on September 8 in 2021 FIR in the alleged Rs 371 Cr development scam.

Naidu’s plea was listed today before a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhatti. At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Khanna said, “My brother (Justice Bhatti) has some reservations in hearing the matter…”

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Naidu, said he cannot say anything about it and urged the court to list the matter before another bench at the earliest. Justice Khanna said the matter can be listed for hearing next week. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, also appearing for Naidu before the apex court, requested the bench to allow him to mention it before the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Khanna said, “You can do that if you can do it. Should we pass it over?” Salve said passing over may not help if the bench is not inclined to hear it. Justice Khanna said Luthra has made this request. Naidu’s lawyers are trying to get a hearing today itself before another bench.

Naidu’s plea said he was suddenly named in the FIR registered over 21 months ago, arrested in an "illegal" manner and deprived of his liberty motivated only by political reasons. Naidu said it was "an orchestrated campaign of regime revenge and to derail the largest opposition, the Telugu Desam Party". The plea contended that the petitioner, presently the Leader of Opposition, “the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, having served for more than 14 years, has been illegally put to custody in a FIR and investigation, barred by law”.

The plea contended that the apex court as well as various high courts have held that no police officer can conduct any inquiry or investigation into an offence done by a public servant where the offence is relatable to any recommendation made or decision taken by such public servant in discharge of his public functions without the prior approval of the competent authority.

“...Without such approval, any inquiry/investigation undertaken would be void initio… The present scenario of regime revenge and political vendetta is exactly what Section 17-A seeks to restrict by protecting innocent persons. The initiation of investigation without such approval vitiates the entire proceedings since inception and the same is a jurisdictional error”, said the plea.