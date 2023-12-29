Suicide attempt claims four lives in Anakapalli, one child survives
Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, five members of a family attempted suicide in Anakapalli. Four of them died while one kid is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Locals attributed the suicide bid to debt. According to locals, Kodagali Sivaramakrishna, a goldsmith from Tenali in Guntur district, his wife Madhavi and their three daughters residents of Pragadakotaya Nagar in Tenali had been residing in Anakapalli for the past two years.
It is reported that all of them consumed cyanide on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Sivaramakrishna (40), Madhavi (38), daughters Vaishnavi (16) and Lakshmi (13). Another daughter Kusumapriya (13) is undergoing treatment at Anakapalli Government Hospital. Soon after receving the information, the police reached the spot registered a case and started an investigation.
The relatives of the Sivaramakrishna family in Tenali of Guntur district were deeply saddened by the untimely demise. They recalled that he had promised to come to Tenali in two months. Sivaramakrishna's sister-in-law Kalyani expressed shock and grief over the death of Sivaramakrishna and his family. The local police launched an investigation regarding the circumstances revolving around the incident.