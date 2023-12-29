SUICIDE ATTEMPT CLAIMS FOUR LIVES IN ANAKAPALLI ONE CHILD SURVIVES

Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, five members of a family attempted suicide in Anakapalli. Four of them died while one kid is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Locals attributed the suicide bid to debt. According to locals, Kodagali Sivaramakrishna, a goldsmith from Tenali in Guntur district, his wife Madhavi and their three daughters residents of Pragadakotaya Nagar in Tenali had been residing in Anakapalli for the past two years.

It is reported that all of them consumed cyanide on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Sivaramakrishna (40), Madhavi (38), daughters Vaishnavi (16) and Lakshmi (13). Another daughter Kusumapriya (13) is undergoing treatment at Anakapalli Government Hospital. Soon after receving the information, the police reached the spot registered a case and started an investigation.