NTR district (Andhra Pradesh): A staggering financial scam amounting to a whopping Rs 2,000 crore has recently been unearthed, shedding a light on an elaborate scheme orchestrated under the guise of online consumer goods retailing. The massive fraud sustained over a considerable period has shaken the financial landscape, leaving victims grappling with the aftermath of a deceptive ploy that drained their hard-earned money.

Seeds of deception

The origins of this grand-scale deceit can be traced back to a partnership between a couple from G Kondur mandal in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple belonged to Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district of the state. With the husband serving as the Managing Director and his wife as Director, the façade of a legitimate online retailing enterprise emerged. Ostensibly dealing in consumer goods at wholesale rates, the company's true intentions lay beneath this veneer of legitimacy, forming the crux of an intricate scheme aimed at amassing considerable wealth.

Misleading promises

Operating on the pretext of distributing profits and guaranteeing an attractive interest rate of Rs 10, the orchestrators of the scam skillfully manipulated potential investors. The alluring offer of substantial returns enticed a multitude of individuals from diverse backgrounds. People invested varying amounts, ranging from modest sums to exorbitant figures. Astonishingly, one victim from Gudem Madhavaram near Duggiralapadu in the NTR district fell prey to this scheme, investing an astonishing Rs 10 crore.

This individual then allegedly roped in another victim from Paritala with an investment amounting to an astounding Rs 45 crore. Such significant contributions ranging from Rs 50 lakhs to an unbelievable Rs 80 crore highlighted the vast extent of the scam's operation

Several lives ruined

As the scam's reality came to light, lives were torn apart by its ramifications. An innocent individual from Paritala had to part with four acres of valuable land yielding a sum of Rs 2 crore that was eventually swallowed by the fraudulent enterprise.

The scheme's tentacles reached far and wide impacting regions like Gollapudi near Vijayawada where investments spiralled to a staggering Rs 100 crore, and Kavulur, with losses reported at Rs 80 lakhs. The unsettling saga also unfolded within an apartment complex in Kanchikacharla, collectively contributing Rs 10 crore to the scheme

Political leaders were also taken for a ride

The reach of the scam extended to the upper echelons of society, even ensnaring a prominent YSRCP leader, who reportedly invested a mammoth sum of Rs 100 crore. When the scam's curtain was lifted, the leader's supporters allegedly confronted the alleged mastermind, attempting to retrieve the ill-fated investment through forceful means.

Unraveling the maze of the scam

As suspicions began to mount, the schemers executed an elaborate exit strategy by scaling down their business operations and concealing evidence. This strategic manoeuvring aimed to preserve a semblance of normalcy even as investors grew increasingly suspicious.

Victims' resolve

In a dramatic turn of events, victims teamed up to confront one of the suspected architects of the scheme, demanding the restitution of their lost funds. In a bid to deflect blame, the accused shifted culpability, prompting victims to seek recourse through legal channels.

