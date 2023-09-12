Vijayawada: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here on Tuesday rejected a house custody petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam and is currently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. The court had sent Chandrababu Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in judicial custody for 14 days.

House custody was not granted, Chandrababu's Naidu's lawyer Jayakar Matta said. On Monday, a team of lawyers headed by senior counsel Siddharth Luthra representing Chandrababu Naidu had filed a petition to grant house custody for the former CM citing threat perception. Naidu is a Z-plus category security protectee.

The ACB court rejected Chandrababu's house custody petition. Arguments continued for two days on the petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court rejected Chandrababu Naidu's petition.

Counsel Siddhartha Luthra representing jailed TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, pleaded before the court that his client has been sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial custody for 14 days. "My client has been facing threat to his life as several hardened criminals are lodged in the jail."

Counsel Luthra also brought to the notice of the court that Chandrababu has been provided Z-category security and the Andhra Pradesh government should not interfere with the security provided to former CM by the Centre.

Additional attorney general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, representing the CID, told the court that the TDP supremo would be safer in jail than at home. He also told the court that Chandrababu's health is good and he will be provided full security inside the jail. If necessary, medical facilities will also be arranged. (With agency inputs)