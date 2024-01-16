New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday delivered a split judgment on a petition by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking a direction to quash the corruption case filed against him in the alleged skill development scam case. The matter is now referred to the CJI for setting up a larger bench on the applicability of Section 17A, which mandates prior approval before investigating a public servant.

A bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi differed on applicability of Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Justice Trivedi said the matter will have to be referred to a larger bench.

Justice Aniruddha Bose, while pronouncing his judgement, said Chandrababu Naidu can’t be proceeded against for offences under 13(1)(c) and 13(1)(d) and 13(2) under the PC Act as no previous approval of the concerned authority has been obtained.

Justice Bose declined to quash the remand order. He said lack of approval will not make the remand order non- est. Justice Bela M Trivedi said she has a different view.

Justice Trivedi said the statute cannot be applied retrospectively unless expressly stated and the 2018 amendment was only made effective from the specified date, it cannot be made retrospective or retroactive.

The two-judge bench has referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on the administrative side for setting up a larger bench on the applicability of Section 17A, which mandates prior approval before investigating a public servant.

However, the two judges have agreed on the issue that there were no infirmities in the remand order, since Naidu was also charged with offences under the IPC.

The apex court pronounced the judgement on a special leave petition filed by the TDP chief against the Andhra Pradesh High Court's order of September 22, 2023 denying him the relief. Naidu had questioned his arrest and lodging of an FIR in connection with Rs 3,300 crore scam in setting up skill development centres.

Naidu was represented by senior advocates Harish Salve, Sidharth Luthra, Dammalpati Srinivas, Pramod Kumar Dubey and Siddharth Aggarwal. The Andhra Pradesh government was led by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Ranjit Kumar and Jaydeep Gupta, S Niranjan Reddy among others.

Naidu's petition challenged his arrest on September 8, 2022 in the 2021 FIR lodged by Crime Investigation Department (CID) related to setting up skill development centres across the state.