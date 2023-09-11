Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh) : Telugu Desam Party chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu was moved to the Central Prison here in the early hours of Monday in connection with a corruption case. The AP former Chief Minister was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Vijayawada court in the skill development corruption case on Sunday.

Naidu's son and former minister Nara Lokesh was given permission to meet his father in the jail. When Naidu was moved to the Central Jail, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres and leaders came onto the roads all through from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram to see their leader. The opposition leaders condemned the manner in which the TDP chief was arrested in the name of the graft case.

Nara Lokesh accused the Jagan Reddy government of carrying out 'destructive politics' in the State by repressing the voice of the opposition leaders in every possible way. In a tweet, he turned emotional and said that his blood boiling at the manner in which his father was targetted in the alleged corruption case. Lokesh asserted that his father Chandrababu Naidu was a fighter who would not continue his struggle against repressive forces.

Yesterday, senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra argued on behalf of Naidu in the CID court and he said that the former CM was arrested to derive advantage ahead of the coming general elections. The Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Jana Sena Party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan slammed the YSR Congress Party government, saying that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheming the arrest of the opposition leaders just because he had gone to jail in the illegal assets cases in the past.

