Proddatur (YSR Kadapa district): A six-month-old baby surprised everyone by winning the Nobel World Record. Pawankumar and Soumya Priya from Sastrinagar in Proddutur town of YSR Kadapa district have a son named Prajwal and a four-year-old daughter named Vineesha. Mother Soumya made it a habit of showing pictures of animals, fruits, vehicles, numbers, birds and vegetables to her son and used to tell their names to the toddler.

After showing many photos and asking for their names, Prajwal immediately started recognising them. The parents shot the videos on their mobile phones and sent them to the 'Nobel World Record' organisation on July 19. The organisers, who examined them appreciated the child's talent and sent the award online on July 29. Daughter Vineesha also won five awards at the age of four. When the infants of his age were unable to utter words, Prajwal surprised everybody with his talent.

Toddlers showing amazing talent is not new, but a six-month infant is a miracle as very rarely they will display their talent. The infants of that age just start consuming solid food and at their age most of the time they sleep, but this Prajwal showcasing extraordinary talent leaving everyone amused. News of kids showing talent in the field of their choice has been reported many times across the country. Parents, who witness talent in their kids, encourage them to pursue it, but Prajwal's talent is very rare. It seems the Gen­er­a­tion Alpha refers to the group of indi­vid­u­als born between 2013 and 2025 are showing amazing skills and talent at a young age.