SIX FRIENDS HIT BY WAVE WHILE POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPH ONE DIES ANOTHER UNDERGOING TREATMENT

Achyutapuram (Andhra Pradesh): A youth drowned and a woman went into coma after being hit by a wave while posing for photographs with their friends in Seethapalem beach in Ramlili mandal in Anakapalli district.

According to Rambili police, a group of six friends, Kattoju Sai (19), Kattoju Kavya (17) of One town in Visakhapatnam, Sai Priyanka (27), Gannavarapu Ravishankar (28) of Simhachalam, Kandipalli Phanindra (25) of Allipura and Kandipalli Saikiran (25) had gone to the Seethapalem beach during the weekend. They went for a swim and stood in front of a rock to click photographs. Suddenly, a wave hit them and they fell into the water.

People, who were present there raised an alarm after seeing the group drowning. Following which, the fishermen dived into the water to rescue them. Five of the six friends were saved. Among whom, Sai Priyanka went into coma. Unfortunately, Kattoju Sai had drowned.

On information about the incident, Rambilli SI D. Dinabandhu and Achyutapuram SI Sanyasi Naidu reached the spot. Meanwhile, Kattoju's body was washed away ashore at Pudimadaka in Achyutapuram mandal. The body was shifted to Anakapalli district hospital for post-mortem.

Priyanka, who was in coma, was given first aid at Anakapalli District Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. Kattoju drowned as he was swept into the sea by powerful currents, police said.

Visakhapatnam has a coastline in 11 mandals. A large number of tourists come to Tantadi-Vadapalem, Pudimadaka, Sitapalem in Achyutapuram Mandal, Vadanarsapuram in Rambilli, Kothapatnam, Vadacheepurupalli, Thikkavanipalem in Paravada and Revupolavaram in S. Rayavaram during weekends and in Kartika month.

Although many tourists encounter accidents while taking bath in the coastal areas, the authorities have not taken any preventive measures. Whenever there is an accident, the fisheries department, revenue, police and marine officials reach the spot but fail to take measures to prevent such untoward incident in the future.