Lucknow The Prayagraj Police have taken three shooters accused of killing gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf into custody They have been identified as Lovelesh Tiwari Sunny and Arun Maurya It has been reported that Lovelesh is a drug addictSpeaking to ANI Lovelesh s father said We have no information about how he reached there He is a drug addict and we have no relations with him Lovelesh did not live with his father and had apparently kept his family in the dark His father also revealed that Lovelsh had come to visit his family five to six days back and he was earlier sentenced to imprisonment in a case registered against himMeanwhile Pintu Singh brother of Sunny Singh said to ANI that he is not aware of his brother killing the gangsters Pintu also added that Sunny was presently unemployed and used to wander around Also read Atiq Ahmed murder captured on national televisionThe three shooters nabbed by the police posed as reporters Saturday night at 10 pm They were accompanying other reporters who were asking for reactions from Atiq Ahmed about not being able to attend his son s funeral Atiq Ahmed s son Asad was killed in a police encounter earlier this weekWhile Atiq started speaking to reporters about the police not permitting him for the last rites one of the shooters shot him point blank on his forehead Soon after his brother Ashraf who was also accompanying him on his medical checkup was shot dead As gunshots were heard there was chaos all over A few moments later one of the suspects was seen firing repeatedly at Atiq with the police trying to stop him from behind Another shooter was heard chanting Jai Shree Ram slogans while being caught by the policeAtiq Ahmed was convicted by a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case Last month while speaking to reporters he feared being shot dead in a false encounter while on his way to Prayagraj for a court hearing He was lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail back then