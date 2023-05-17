Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) : A fatal hit-and-run road accident took place in which five people died on the spot while one person succumbed on the way to the hospital in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. A lorry collided with an auto which was carrying labourers at Dachepally Mandal's Pondugula. Six people died in this incident and 9 others were seriously injured. The police reached the spot after receiving the information about the accident. The lorry involved in the accident has reportedly been traced.

The injured were shifted to Gurajala Government Hospital in Palnadu district. Five people died on the spot, while one person died being shifted to Miryalaguda (Telangana) Government Hospital for treatment. Nearly 23 labourers were travelling in the auto at the time of the accident and they were identified as belonging to Narsapuram of Damaracherla Mandal, Nalgonda District, Telangana.

The accident is believed to have taken place when the labourers were going to Pulipadu in Gurajala Mandal. The police are shifting the bodies for post-mortem at the hospital. Family members and relatives of the deceased arrived at the spot. Officials said that after the post-mortem was completed, the dead bodies would be handed over to the family members. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

On May 14, a gruesome accident took place at Tallarevu in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. In this, the severity of the accident was very high so much so six women died on the spot. Four others were critically injured and rushed to the hospital. The auto-rickshaw became completely mangled and twisted out of shape under the impact of the mishap.