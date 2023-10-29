Visakhapatnam: At least six persons were killed, and 25 others were injured after two trains collided in Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, railway officials said.

The incident took place at Kantakapalli, Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district. The 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger train collided with the 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train. The collision led to the derailment of three coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train, according to railway officials.

As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, six passengers lost their lives in the incident. The death toll is likely to increase as the collision was of such intensity that one of the bogies turned into a mass of crushed metal. Due to the dark, the rescue operation faced some hurdles even as Police and Railway personnel were at the spot.

Source: East Coast Railway

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the site, and rescue operations are in full swing. Local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, seeking assistance and ambulances, and accident relief trains have reached the site, the officials added.

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned to undertake rescue operations. He asked the officials to arrange sufficient number of ambulances to ferry the injured.

Meanwhile, Railway authorities issued helpline numbers after the incident. "Helpline No. at Visakhapatnam Rly Stn regarding Train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle rly section. BSNL no 08912746330 08912744619 Airtel sim 8106053051 8106053052 BSNL sim 8500041670 8500041671," Indian Railways posted on X, formerly Twitter.