SC ORDERS AP HIGH COURT TO STOP TRIAL OF CASES AGAINST MARGADARSHI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh High Court not to investigate the cases registered against the Margadarsi until further orders. Orders have been issued to this effect. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the AP government and CID on the petition ordering to file counter by February 2, 2024. The next hearing was adjourned to February 2, 2024.

Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Abhay S Okha and Justice Pankaj Mittal on Friday heard the petition filed by the Margadarsi Chit Funds to transfer all the cases registered against the Margadarshi to the Telangana High Court. Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra, who appeared on behalf of Margadarshi in this trial, brought to the notice of the court that different cases have been registered on the same issue, some of which are being investigated in the Telangana High Court, while others are being investigated in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Intervening at this stage, the Bench questioned how the High Court should intervene as it says that no decision has been taken so far and the charge sheet has been filed. Luthra explained that the cause of action for this happened in Hyderabad and the investigation is being conducted under the charge of crime. It was brought to the court's attention that the Supreme Court had previously ordered the Telangana High Court to take up the investigation of a case. Later, many cases were registered and petitions were filed in the AP High Court for investigation, he said.