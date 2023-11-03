SC NOTICE ON PLEA SEEKING TRANSFER OF DISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS CASE TRIAL AGAINST ANDHRA PRADESH CM OUT OF AP

The plea claimed that since May 14, 2014, when the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he along with his son YS Jaganmohan, had adopted an ingenious modus operandi to amass illegal wealth by abusing public office held by the then CM and his father of Jaganmohan Reddy, causing losses to the public exchequer.

“The modus operandi adopted by the father-son duo was to dole out public largesse in the form of properties, SEZs/projects allotment, grant of mining/port licences and other such benefits to persons of their choice (in violation of established norms and procedures of governance) at the cost of the taxpayers' money, with a clear understanding of quid pro quo-in the form of bribes given to the Respondent No.2 (Jaganmohan Reddy) under the guise of purchasing shares in different companies of the Respondent No 2 at a high premium”, said the plea, adding that chargesheets in this regard have been filed by the CBI.