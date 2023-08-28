SANSKRIT TO BE INTRODUCED AS FIRST LANGUAGE IN GOVERNMENT RUN SCHOOLS IN ANDHRA PRADESH SOON

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Preparations are underway for introducing Sanskrit as a first language in government-run schools of Andhra Pradesh. A proposal to this effect has already been forwarded by the education department to the State government for seeking the latter's approval. The proposal for making Sanskrit the first language is likely to be approved and notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The candidates, who are opting for Sanskrit as their first language, have to pursue Telugu as a second language instead of Hindi. Whereas, English will be the third language for such candidates. On the other hand, those choosing Telugu as their first language have to study Hindi as a second language

Students will be allowed to make the choice of the first language from the sixth standard. Sanskrit textbooks of the sixth standard level are available in the market. As part of the educational reforms in the secondary school level courses, the government has removed Telugu as a composite language. Under the composite language formula, Telugu was carrying an aggregate of 70 marks and Sanskrit 30 marks.

People were demanding to give importance to the Sanskrit language. Under the three-language formula, the Telugu language has been allotted 100 marks. Several of the Sanskrit teachers are employed in government schools. According to a rough figure, nearly 10,000 students have been pursuing Kannada, Tamil, Odia, Hindi and Urdu as their first language across the state. With the introduction of Sanskrit as the first language, the number of students pursuing the course will go up. Sanskrit is marks fetching subject. Hence, it is likely that a large number of students, especially those studying in private schools, can opt for Sanskrit as their first language.